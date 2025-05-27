2 Killed As Tree Falls At A Waterfall In Uttarakhand

The incident happened at the tourist spot 'Tiger Fall' when the victims were bathing in the waterfall.
Dehradun:
Two persons, including a tourist from Delhi, were killed when a tree fell from a mountain on Monday in a waterfall located in Chakrata area of Dehradun district, police said.
The incident happened this evening at the tourist spot 'Tiger Fall' when the victims were taking a bath in the waterfall, they said.
The dead were identified as Alka Anand (55) of Delhi and Geetram Joshi (38) of Chakrata, police said.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world