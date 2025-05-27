Advertisement
2 Killed As Tree Falls At A Waterfall In Uttarakhand

The dead were identified as Alka Anand (55) of Delhi and Geetram Joshi (38) of Chakrata, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
2 Killed As Tree Falls At A Waterfall In Uttarakhand
The incident happened at the tourist spot 'Tiger Fall' when the victims were bathing in the waterfall.
Dehradun:

Two persons, including a tourist from Delhi, were killed when a tree fell from a mountain on Monday in a waterfall located in Chakrata area of ​​Dehradun district, police said.

The incident happened this evening at the tourist spot 'Tiger Fall' when the victims were taking a bath in the waterfall, they said.

The dead were identified as Alka Anand (55) of Delhi and Geetram Joshi (38) of Chakrata, police said.

