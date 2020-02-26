Centre's Silence More Shameful Than Kapil Mishra Speech: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is Congress' AICC general secretary from Uttar Pradesh East. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said what BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said was "shameful" but the government's silence on it was even "more shameful".

Speaking just minutes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi's press briefing where she demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah''s resignation, Priyanka Gandhi appealed to all the people of Delhi to desist from violence and maintain peace and harmony.

"What BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said is shameful and the government not doing anything is even more shameful," said Priyanka Gandhi.

She also appealed to the people of Delhi not to indulge in any violence as it is they who will suffer due to it. She also urged all Congress party workers to ensure that there is peace in the city.

"I appeal to the people, for God's sake, do not indulge in violence as it is they who will suffer due to the violence. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm. I have also appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to not allow the spread of violence in the state. I have also urged Congress workers to not allow any spread of violence and urge people to maintain peace," she told reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Congress affairs in Uttar Pradesh East.

Kapil Mishra had earlier made an open call to forcibly remove protesters from various protest sites.

