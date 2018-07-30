Centre Will Bring Bill Proposing Death For Mob Killings: Hansraj Ahir

His remarks came against the backdrop of a spate of incidents of mob violence in the country.

All India | | Updated: July 30, 2018 22:50 IST
"Lynching is a barbaric crime and no civilised society can accept it", Mr Ahir said. (File)

New Delhi: 

The central government will soon bring a bill proposing death penalty for mob killing, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said today.

The proposed bill will be on the lines of a legislation seeking capital punishment to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years, he said.

"Lynching is a barbaric crime and no civilised society can accept it. The Union government will soon bring a bill proposing death penalty for lynching.

"The proposed bill will be on the lines of a legislation seeking death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years," the minister told a delegation of the Nathjogi community who called on him here.

The minister's remarks came against the backdrop of a spate of incidents of mob violence over cow smuggling and child abduction being reported from various parts of the country.

Five members of Nathjogi community, a Nomadic Tribe (NT), from Solapur district were allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Dhule district in north Maharashtra on suspicion of being "child abductors" earlier this month.

Expressing grief over the incident, Mr Ahir said the Centre and the Maharashtra government have taken the incident very seriously.


 

