Centre To Spend Rs 1,800 Crore On 199 New Prisons Across Country

The Centre is contemplating a mega plan to set up 199 new jails across the country to counter rising criminal activities and radicalization of inmates due to overcrowding in jails. To set up the new jails, the government is planning to invest Rs 1800 crore.

The government is of the view that the main reason behind growing criminal activities inside the jails is overcrowding. To combat this, the government has no other option but to build new jails.

Meanwhile, the government has also planned to convert the prisons into centres of reformation and to ensure safety and security of the prisoners, says Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) organised a two-day national conference on 'Criminal Activities and Radicalization' in Jails on September 12 and 13. The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy.

The Conference was also attended by V. S. K. Kaumudi, Director General, BPR&D and other senior officers including Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goel. Kaumudi laid bare the realities about Indian prisons and spoke how the lack of staff is affecting the administration of prisons.

One of the officers present at the conference, on condition of anonymity, told IANS, "Kaumudi showed the reality of the Indian prisons to the gathering and gave a well-researched speech. Even I could not have gathered courage to speak like this."

The government's planned budget of Rs 1800 crore to improve the condition of jails and set up new ones will cover 1572 new barracks and 8568 residential premises for jail staff.

The growing radicalisation of the jail inmates and how to combat it was also one of the topics of discussion at the BPR&D conference.

Deep concern was expressed over how the underworld dons and dreaded terrorists inside jails use their influence to radicalise new inmates.

The officers also expressed concern on the vulnerability of inmates and the jail staff and how to protect them.

