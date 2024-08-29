Centre To Launch New Simplified Pension Form For Retiring Employees

In this new form, a total of 9 forms/formats have been merged, the statement said. (Representational)

The Centre will unveil a new simplified pension application form for its retiring employees on Friday, according to an official statement.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) had vide its notification dated July 16, 2024 released the simplified pension application "Form 6-A", it said.

"This form will be available in Bhavishya/e-HRMS (online modules) to all the central government employees who are going to retire in December 2024 and onwards. The retiring officials, who are on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A through e-HRMS (only superannuation cases) and the retiring officials, who are not on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A in Bhavishya," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday said.

According to the statement, this new form and its integration with Bhavishya/e-HRMS will be launched on August 30, 2024 by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh.

Form simplification has been an important initiative of the Centre's "maximum governance-minimum government" policy, it said.

In this new form, a total of 9 forms/formats have been merged, the statement said.

This new form and related changes in the business process of Bhavishya will be a game changer as on the one hand it simplifies the pension form submission for the employee through "a single sign only" and on the other hand achieves the end-to-end digitisation of the entire process of pension processing till the start of pension payment after retirement, it added.

"This paves the path towards paperless working in the whole process of pension," the statement said.

It added that with a pensioner-friendly user interface, pensioners no longer need to worry about the forms they have filled out or might have missed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)