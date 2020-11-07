Centre Should Prepare To Welcome 'Bharat Ki Beti' Kamala Harris: Congress MP

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Kamala Harris is destined to lead world's oldest democracy USA (File)

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today said that the government should prepare itself to welcome US vice-presidential candidate Kamal Harris stating that she is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world.

"#Bharat_ki_beti Kamala Harris is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world USA as a Vice President and a probable President of that great country in the near future," Mr Chowdhury tweeted.

"The govt of India should prepare itself for according a warm, grand and tumultuous welcome in honour of her, being an Indian we are all proud of her. Hats off to Kamala Harris," he said in another tweet.

Kamala Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai before she moved to the US to study further. Ms Shyamala was a leading cancer researcher and activist.

Harris's maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant, was born in Thulasenthirapuram, located about 320 km south of Chennai.

California Senator Kamala Harris, if elected, will be the first-ever woman vice president of US. She is the first Indian-American to be elected as the district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States.

Voting took place on November 3 for the US Presidential elections. While counting has been completed in many states, Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not yet been projected in those states.

Currently, Joe Biden is projected to have won 253 electoral votes and President Donald Trump 214. The race goes to the contender with 270 votes.

