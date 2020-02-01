Centre Says Ready To Talk To Shaheen Bagh Protesters In A 'Structured Form'

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh have been going on for nearly 50 days in south Delhi. (File)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said the Central government is ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters -- mainly women camping at Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the Narendra Modi government is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA," the minister tweeted.

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, on a stretch of a main road on Kalindi Kunj side, have been going on for nearly 50 days in south Delhi. The protesters have been demanding repeal of the CAA.