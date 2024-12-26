Cops Launch Probe Against Voter Registration Forgery In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation to identify four persons who allegedly submitted forged documents to manipulate the voter registration process, an official said on Thursday.

The police have registered an FIR of voter ID forgery based on a complaint from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Okhla Assembly Constituency at Shaheen Bagh Police Station.

During routine verification, the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Okhla flagged four suspicious applications.

"Three applications included forged BSES electricity bills as proof of address. One application featured a forged Aadhaar card as proof of identity. The applicants allegedly intended to shift their registered address for voting purposes and register as new voters in the Okhla constituency," a senior police officer said.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 336 (forgery) and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the BNS.

"The police are currently working to identify the accused involved in these fraudulent activities. We also urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to voter registration," he said.

The poll official in his complaint to the Shaheen Bagh police station, on Thursday, said that certain applicants have submitted online applications for voter registration using Form-6 and Form-8 by fraudulent means.

The applicants named Jamil Alam, Kisunee, Mohammad Naim and Sabana Khatoon uploaded "tampered" documents, including Aadhaar number and electricity bills, in support of their application, said the complaint.

The Representation of the People Act, 1950, and other relevant land prohibit such activities and provide for penalties for those found guilty, it added.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are due to be held in February. The Okhla constituency is currently held by the AAP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)