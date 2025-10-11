Centre Releases Commemorative Coins, Stamps To Mark 100 Years Of RSS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Government of India has released the special commemorative coins and stamps to mark the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

She said that the commemoratives honour a century of the RSS's service, unity, and dedication.

In a post on X on Friday, the Finance Minister's office stated, "To commemorate 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Government of India has released special commemorative coins and stamps, honouring a century of service, unity and dedication."

It added, "The special commemorative coins can be ordered online via Kolkata Mint at https://indiagovtmint.in/hi/product-category/kolkata-mint, while the commemorative stamps are available at Philately Bureaus across India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin on October 1, highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation on the occasion of the organisation's centenary celebrations.

During the centenary celebrations, the Prime Minister praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its long-standing commitment to nation-building. He said the RSS has helped nurture and strengthen countless lives over the years.

PM Modi said, "Just as human civilisations flourish along the banks of mighty rivers, similarly, hundreds of lives have blossomed and thrived along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since its formation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective. That objective has been nation-building."

PM Modi said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded 100 years ago on Vijayadashami, was no coincidence, highlighting the festival's symbolism of the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness.

"... Tomorrow is Vijayadashmi, a festival which symbolises the victory of good over evil, victory of justice over injustice, victory of truth over falsehoods, and victory of light over darkness... The establishment of RSS as an organisation on this great day 100 years ago was no coincidence," PM had said.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.



