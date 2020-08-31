'Army Committed To Maintaining Peace': Government On Ladakh Flare-Up

In June, 20 soldiers were killed in the line of duty in Ladakh standoff.

Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" in eastern Ladakh "but they were blocked by Indian soldiers," the government has said.

"On the night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues (sic)," the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.