Centre Launches Mobile App For Applicants Seeking Citizenship Under CAA

The Union Home Ministry on Friday launched a mobile app that will allow eligible people to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, officials said.

According to a Home Ministry spokesperson, the application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the website -- indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.

"The 'CAA-2019' Mobile App for making applications under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 becomes operational," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Home Ministry launched a portal for eligible people to apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA.

The rules for implementation of the CAA were notified on Monday, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

After the CAA rules were issued, the Narendra Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the three countries who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

