Centre Earns Rs 40 Crore From Scrap Disposal, 8 Lakh Square Feet Cleared

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said the central government has earned about Rs 40 crore through scrap disposal and more than eight lakh square feet of space has been generated from avoidable occupancy through a special cleanliness campaign launched on October 2.

At a special review meeting with top officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on the outcome of the campaign, the minister noted that more than 13 lakh 73 thousand 204 files were weeded out of a total 15 lakh 23 thousand 464 files identified for the purpose.

Similarly, against the target of 3,28,234 public grievances, 2,91,692 grievances were redressed within a short span of 30 days, said Dr Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. Out of 11,057 references from MPs, 8,282 were resolved, he said.

Moreover, 685 out of 834 identified rules and processes were simplified during the said period, the minister said.

Dr Singh said the special campaign on disposal of pendency in the government was conducted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the progress will be presented to him this week.

It may be recalled that the minister had launched the special campaign on October 1 this year for disposal of pendency in all the ministries and departments of Government of India from October 2 to October 31 under the nodal department of DARPG, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He said the special campaign was aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from Members of Parliament, state governments, inter-ministerial consultations and parliamentary assurances by each ministry/department and its attached/subordinate offices during the campaign period.

The minister informed that during this special campaign, files of temporary nature were identified and weeded out according to the instructions and redundant scrap material and obsolete items discarded to improve cleanliness at work places.

The minister also instructed the DARPG to do a comparative analysis of all the ministries/departments of the Union government on reduction of pendency of various categories and also "to cull out the best practices to be shared with all to foster a competitive spirit".

The minister reiterated that the motivation behind the campaign should last even after it is over as pendency reduction is a continuous process.

