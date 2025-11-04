US Man Joins Workers In Bengaluru To Clean City Streets, Wins Hearts

A video has gone viral on social media showing an American citizen cleaning the streets of Bengaluru alongside BBMP workers, with users praising his efforts.

The man, identified as Tony Kloer, holds a five-year visa to stay in India and has been residing in Bengaluru for some time. In a video that went viral on social media, Tony is seen sweeping a pedestrian sidewalk alongside the city's sanitation workers, matching their pace and enthusiasm.

Dressed in a sari and overshirt like a BBMP employee, Tony was seen smiling and cleaning the streets alongside the sanitation workers, broom in hand.

Watch video here:

Sharing the video on social media, he expressed his joy and explained that he was working as a "pourakarmika" alongside the "heroes" of the BBMP. His post also mentioned a friend's comment about the city's dirty sidewalks, and Tony responded not with words, but with actions.

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral on the internet, with nearly 8,000 likes and over 1.3 lakh views. Bengaluru residents praised Tony's gesture, calling it an inspiring example of responsibility and social awareness.

Many praised his simplicity and humility, saying that sometimes it takes a foreigner to teach locals that those who keep the city clean deserve our respect and honour.

One user commented, "Happy to see you."

Another user noted, "Great initiative. Thank you so much bro."

"These workers are doing their job sincerely," added a third user.