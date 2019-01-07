Centre Clears 10% Reservation For Economically Weak In General Category: Live Updates

Sources say the cabinet has approved a quota in direct recruitment and for admission in higher educational institutions.

Centre Clears 10% Reservation For Economically Weak In General Category: Live Updates

The decision, say sources, is in line with the view of its ideological mentor RSS


New Delhi: 

The centre will move a constitutional amendment to enable 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education for economically weaker upper castes, in a mega decision that comes just months before the national election. A constitutional amendment bill is likely to be moved tomorrow.

Sources say the cabinet has approved a quota in direct recruitment and for admission in higher educational institutions. The decision, say sources, is in line with the view of its ideological mentor RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that reservation should be along economic lines and not just based on caste.

Here are the live updates of this big story:

