Centre Asks States To Tighten Security During Christmas, New Year

The Centre has asked all states to tighten security and take all possible steps to ensure peace ahead of Christmas and new year celebrations, an official said.In an advisory sent country-wide, the Home ministry said a large gathering of people are expected in public places while celebrating Christmas and New year.The home ministry has asked all states to maintain utmost vigil to prevent any untoward incident, the ministry official said.The state administrations have been advised to take appropriate measures to ensure peaceful celebrations, including effective crowd control and maintenance of law and order.The ministry also asked the state governments to deploy adequate forces in malls, religious places, markets, airports, railway stations, bus terminus so that any attempt to disturb peace could be foiled, the official said.Yesterday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said an advisory has been issued to all the states to ensure law and order during Christmas celebrations and wished the nation on the occasion."Any festival, whether it is Christmas, Ramzan, Holi or Diwali, should be celebrated without any problems."Strict action would be taken if anyone tries to create ruckus during the festivals," he had said.Recently, some fringe elements had threatened some of the Christian community members against celebrating Christmas.