Centre Asks Google, Apple To Take Down TikTok Over Porn Concerns: Report

Information technology ministry hassent out an order to tech giants to remove the app from online stores

The government on Tuesday ordered tech giants Google and Apple to take down the Chinese-owned TikTok video app after a court expressed concerns over the spread of pornographic material, sources told news agency AFP.

The app, which claims to have 500 million users worldwide with more than 120 million in the country, has been fighting the effort to shut it down after the Chennai High Court called for the ban on April 3.

The Supreme Court, which on Monday rejected a TikTok appeal to suspend the order, will hear the case again on April 22.

"We have faith in the Indian judicial system and we are optimistic about an outcome that would be well received by over 120 million monthly active users in India," TikTok said in a statement Tuesday.

The Chennai case was launched by an activist group which said the app encouraged paedophiles and pornography.

TikTok has already been banned in Bangladesh and hit with an enormous fine in the United States for illegally collecting information from children. The US Federal Trade Commission said a $5.7 million fine ordered against TikTok was the largest imposed in a child privacy investigation.

The social network failed to obtain parental consent from underage users as required by the US Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, FTC officials said.

Industry sources said the information technology ministry has now sent out an order to tech giants Google and Apple to remove the app from their online stores. Neither of the US companies would comment.

The app - which allows users to make and share short videos - can still be used by those who have already downloaded it on their smartphones.

With short videos of up to 15 seconds, TikTok has become a major rival to Facebook, Instagram and other social network sites among teenaged smartphone users in the past year.

But facing increased pressure the app, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, said last week it had taken down six million videos in India since last July which had infringed its guidelines.

The company said the measures were to "reinforce our ongoing commitment to ensure that our platform remains a safe and positive space for our Indian users."

But TikTok has continued to be drawn into controversy within the country.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a friend in Delhi as they posed with a pistol to make a video to show on TikTok, the police told media.

Three friends were driving in Delhi, when one pulled out a homemade pistol and aimed it at the driver. The police said the gun accidentally went off, shooting the man through the head.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.