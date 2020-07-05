Centre Approves Rs 574 Crore Annual Plan For National Highway In Jammu And Kashmir

Other works incorporated in the approved annual plan include expressway, four laning (Representational)

The central government has approved an annual plan worth Rs 574.16 crore for national highway works in Jammu and Kashmir for 2020-21, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The major works incorporated in the approved annual plan included construction of 3.23 km three fly-overs in Srinagar on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway) at Bemina, Sanatnagar and Nowgam with Rs 220.68 crore, the spokesman said.

Quoting a communication from the centre, he said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked for preparation of estimates for the proposed works in the approved annual plan, incorporating the technical parameters and designs as per IRC codal provisions or latest circulars of the ministry, and submission to it for consideration.

The other works incorporated in the approved annual plan included expressway, four laning, construction of 6 km 3rd bypass on NH-444 Shopian bypass with Rs 120 crore, and construction of 13.60 km bypasses in Pulwama and Kulgam with Rs 62.98 crore, the spokesperson said.