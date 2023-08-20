Centre Approves Rs 200 Crore To Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

The central government is monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh

The Centre on Sunday approved the release of Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund as advance assistance to Himachal Pradesh to help the rain-battered state undertake relief measures for affected people.

A spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said the Centre had earlier approved the advance release of Rs 360.80 crore from the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund in two instalments on July 10 and 17.

The Central government also released Rs 189.27 crore of the state's past dues from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) on August 7, the spokesperson said. The home ministry has approved the release of Rs 200 crore, as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund to the government of Himachal Pradesh to help them undertake relief measures for affected people during the ongoing monsoon season, a spokesperson said.

The central government is monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh round the clock and providing necessary logistics and financial help to the state government to deal with the situation efficiently.

Twenty teams of the National Disaster Response Force, nine columns of the Indian Army and three helicopters of the Indian Air Force were deployed in Himachal Pradesh for rescue and relief.

The central government, without waiting for a memorandum from the state government, had also deputed inter-ministerial central teams, to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the state government, the spokesperson said.

The central teams visited the affected areas in the state from July 19 to 21.

According to the Home ministry data, at least 330 people lost their lives due to rains, floods, landslides and lightning in Himachal Pradesh since the monsoon's onset in the state.

All 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh were hit by the rains, floods, landslides and cloudbursts this monsoon.

The state was also hit by 25 landslides and one cloudburst in the last week, the data said.

