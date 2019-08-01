Centre Approves Development Projects Worth Rs 1,232 Crore For Northeast

The projects include construction and renovation of roads, bridges and upgrading of tourist spots.

The Centre has sanctioned 49 development projects worth Rs 1,232 crore for the Northeastern region in the first 50 days of the Modi government, DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The projects include construction and renovation of roads, bridges and upgrading of tourist spots.

"The Ministry of Development of North-East Region (DoNER) has sanctioned 49 projects worth Rs 1,232 crore in the first 50 days of our government," Mr Singh said.

The Narendra Modi government's second term began on May 30.

The projects include sanctioning of eight new projects for Rs 586.3 crore under the North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

Some of the projects are: To upgrade the AT Road from Tsusangra to Input Junction (26.335 km) with three bridges, the Tenning to Lekie Road (37.5km) in Nagaland for Rs 136.96 crore, the road connecting Dikhou Bridge to Amguri (17.155 km) in Nagaland''s Mokokchung district for Rs 59.77 crore.

Rehabilitation and upgrading of a road from Tuensang to Longleng in Nagaland for Rs 188.61 crore, construction of Mukroh-Umspar linking Jrikyndeng Road (15.517 km) in Meghalaya for Rs 58.01 crore, improvement of a eco-tourism centre connectivity from Amarpur (Fatiksagar) to Chabimura in Tripura, improvement of a road from Gandacherra to Raishyabari for easy access for the tourists from Dhalai to Narikel Kunja Island in Tripura were also part of the projects.

In addition, 36 on-going projects under various schemes like the Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme, special packages and schemes of the North Eastern Council were completed at an approved cost of Rs 529.18 crore.

Works of two projects for Rs 89.63 crore has started and three projects for Rs 26.83 crore have been operationalised during this period.

Under the North East State Road Improvement Project (NESRIP), sanctions have been accorded for release of Rs 9 crore for four road projects.

They are: Rs 3 crore for Garobadha to Dalu (93.5 km) Tranche-1 road in Meghalaya, Rs 76 lakh for Serchhip to Buarpui (55 km) Tranche-II road in Mizoram, Rs 2.63 crore for Barpeta to Kalitakuchi (58.5 km) Tranche-1 road in Assam and Rs 2.61 crore for Udaipur (NH44) to Melaghar (20.3 km) Tranche-2 road in Tripura.

