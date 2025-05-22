Centre Announces 4% Government Housing Quota For Persons With Disabilities

The Centre will provide 4 per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in the allotment of government housing under the General Pool Residential Accommodation category.

The Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which allots accommodation to eligible Central government employees, has issued an office memorandum in this regard.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said that the "landmark" move is towards inclusive development drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"Going forward, a reservation of 4 per cent in the allotment of Central government housing will be provided to persons with disabilities, marking a substantial move towards equity, dignity, and accessibility in public services.

"This initiative reflects the government's dedication to the empowerment of every citizen and also strengthens the foundation of an inclusive and accessible India," the statement added.

In alignment with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Directorate of Estates has issued the office memorandum to ensure fair access to Central government residential accommodations for persons with disabilities.

It also said that Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal has taken a "landmark" step towards inclusive governance.

