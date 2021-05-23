Centre Allocates Additional 22.17 Lakh Vials Of Remdesivir To States, UTs

So far 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country (File)

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that additional 22.17 lakh vials of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, have been allocated to all states and union territories for the period of May 23 to May 30.

Earlier, 76.70 lakh vials of the drug were made available to all the states till May 23. So far 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country.

In a tweet, Mr Gowda said: "Additional 22.17 lac vials of #Remdesivir have been allocated to all states/UTs for the period 23rd to 30th May. Earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of #Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far."

India's daily coronavirus cases continue to decline further with 2,40,842 fresh infections, and 3,741 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,55,102 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,65,30,132 including 28,05,399 active cases. The death count mounted to 2,99,266, while the recovery tally reached 2,34,25,467.