Central Industrial Security Force Takes Over Security Of Statue Of Unity In Gujarat

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday deployed its 350th unit at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. CISF took over the security of Statue of Unity and will guard it round the clock with an initial strength of 272 personnel.

"This unit is headed by a Deputy Commandant-rank officer. With this induction, total units under CISF security cover has risen to 350 as on date," the CISF said.

Due to the importance and prominence of the Statue of Unity, it is under constant threat from anti-social elements as it is susceptible to damage to sculpture from terrorist activities. The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the Statue of Unity, the CISF said.

The Statue of Unity is a testimonial to the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister and a model of unity and statesmanship.

Mirroring the political stature of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it is the tallest statue in the world with a height of 182 metres (597 feet) and is located in front of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The statue stands on the isle of Sadhu-Bet in River Narmada in Gujarat's Kevadia, with the majestic Vindhyachal and Satpura Mountain Ranges in the backdrop. The campus of Statue of Unity is spread across 23 acres of land with 7 operational gates and one emergency exit gate.