CBI Files Case Against Man In Kenya For Fraud In Custody Battle

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a first information report against a man under the Indian Penal Code sections of kidnapping for 'fraudulently' obtaining custody orders of his son from a court.

The report says that the accused, Perry Kansagra, approached the family court, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, with an intention of fraud.

On the basis of the undertakings submitted before various courts and the order dated November 9, 2020, passed by the High Court of Kenya projected to be a "Mirror Order", the custody of his son, Aditya, was handed over to him.

The first information report (FIR) said that orders of various courts, in this regard, were obtained by the accused based on false and fraudulent representations, thereby, playing fraud upon the courts and fraudulently taking Aditya from India to Kenya. He prima facie committed offences of kidnapping, giving false affidavit and false declaration and undertakings, it said.

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI in Delhi to initiate appropriate proceedings by registering criminal proceedings against accused Perry Kansagra and to secure and entrust the custody of Aditya to his mother Smriti Madan Kansagra.

The court has directed the CBI to bring the child back from Kenya and directed the secretary of Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kenya to ensure that all possible assistance and logistical support are extended to Smriti Kansagra in securing her son's custody.

The court has also served a contempt notice to the accused.

