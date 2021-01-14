CBI Charges Own Officers For Alleged Bribe From Bank Fraud Accused

Searches were conducted at 14 locations at the premises of the accused, CBI officials said

Four personnel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including two deputy superintendents of police, have been charged by the central probe agency for allegedly receiving bribes to compromise on investigation against companies accused of bank fraud, officials said.

CBI began a search operation today morning at its training academy in Ghaziabad and 13 other locations in connection with the case, they said.

The agency did not give out much details about the case in which its own personnel are under the scanner for allegedly taking huge amounts of bribe from companies that are accused in cases of bank fraud ans are being probed by them, they said.

The CBI officials charged by the agency are Deputy Superintendents of Police RK Rishi and RK Sangwan, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Steno Samir Kumar Singh, officials said.

"Searches were conducted today at 14 locations, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur, at the premises of the accused," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The situation became embarrassing for the agency as it had to search premises of RK Rishi who is posted at the CBI Academy where the central probe agency prepares its officers for future roles. In addition, cadets from foreign countries are also trained at the state-of-the-art academy in Ghaziabad.

Besides the personnel, the CBI has charged several private persons, including advocates, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising on the investigation of certain cases on "extraneous pecuniary considerations", he said.

