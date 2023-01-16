CCTV Shows Hyderabad Man Chased, Killed By Wife's Brothers: Police

The incident happened at Langar Houz on Sunday night.

A 25-year-old man was murdered in Hyderabad allegedly by his wife's two brothers for marrying him against the wishes of her family members, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Langar Houz on Sunday night.

CCTV footage of the incident, which was aired by local news channels, allegedly showed two persons chasing a man running on a road as vehicles passed by and later "attacking" him. The man was attacked with sharp weapons resulting in his death, police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the man was killed allegedly by two brothers of a woman, who had married the victim last year which was opposed by her family members.

The woman, whose engagement was fixed with another person, had left the house last year and had married the man, which had angered her brothers, police said.

A case was registered, police added.

Asked if the two were taken into custody, the official said further investigations were on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)