CBSE To Announce Dates Of Remaining Class 10 And 12 Exams At 5 pm

The results for the CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be announced in August.

The CBSE or the Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the dates for the remaining exams for Class 10 and 12 exams at 5 pm, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said. The exams that were put off amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be held in the first half of July.

The education board had announced that the pending board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in 29 crucial subjects. The board was not able to conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams on eight days due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details," Dr Pokhriyal tweeted.

Earlier this month, Mr Pokhriyal had said that for Class 12 students, exams will be held for 12 main subjects. For students in northeast Delhi, apart from the remaining subjects, exam will also be held for subjects for which students could not appear for due to violence in that part of the city earlier this year.

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March when the government announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year, the answer sheets are being sent to teachers' homes for the evaluation process and teachers who have been assigned the task of evaluation will be exempted from the task of submitting daily reports.

The results for the board exams are likely to be announced in August, before the premium Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) declare the entrance test results.