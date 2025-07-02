CBSE Board 2026: 6 Key Reforms Students And Parents Must Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has, in recent months, announced sweeping changes to the board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The reforms, aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP), aim to reduce stress, encourage critical thinking and offer students more flexibility.

Two Class 10 board exams per year

For the first time, Class 10 students will get to sit board exams twice annually - in February and again in April - from 2026. This second chance allows students to improve their scores without repeating a year. The best score will count.

Shift to competency-based assessment

Exams will focus on real-world understanding and problem-solving, not rote recall. Competency-based questions - such as MCQs, case-based and source-based tasks - will form up to 50% of the paper.

Two-tier evaluation system

Marks will derive from 60 per cent board exams and 40 per cent internal assessments including projects and periodic tests, ensuring continuous evaluation. The new system is expected to be implemented in the 2026-27 academic year.

Introduction of 9-point grading scale

CBSE is adopting a more granular 9-point grading system for Classes 10 and 12, replacing the earlier five-tier scale. The top 12.5 per cent of students will receive the highest 'A1' grade.

Electives for emerging skills

New skill-based electives - including artificial intelligence and design thinking - will be integrated, reflecting the board's priority on vocational readiness.

Digital evaluation and enhanced security

CBSE plans on-screen evaluation of answer sheets and may introduce biometric verification at exam centres, continuing a move towards transparency and integrity.

Why It Matters

These reforms mark a fundamental shift from memorisation to practical learning. Multiple exam chances and skill-based education show CBSE's intent to reduce anxiety and prepare students for real-world challenges. The changes also ease dependence on tuition by valuing classroom engagement and internal assessments.