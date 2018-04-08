CBSE In Clear, Centre Grappling With Mafia In Education: Top Officer

Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup, an IAS officer who was previously the Coal Secretary, told NDTV, "In coal, the mining was underground and the mafia was above that. In education, the mafia is underground. We are grappling with that."
Mr Swarup defended the chief of CBSE, Anita Karwal, who has been facing the flak ever since the question paper leaks were reported. "People were baying for her blood without understanding the facts of the case... At least prima facie, she did not have any role to play," Mr Swarup said.
He denied the role of any CBSE official. "So far, there is no complaint of collusion... action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty," Mr Swarup told NDTV.
A CBSE official was suspended and three men in Delhi were arrested last week over the leak of Class 12 economics board exam papers. The suspended CBSE official was in charge of the exam centre where the leak took place
CommentsClass 10 students will not have to take an exam again for the CBSE Mathematics paper that was leaked before the exam last month.
The CBSE had announced that the re-examination for Class 12 Economics would be held on April 25 it would re-conduct the class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25. On Saturday, three people were arrested in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly leaking the Class 12 Economics paper.