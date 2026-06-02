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CBSE Chairman, Secretary Transferred, Panel Formed To Probe Irregularities In On-Screen Marking System
The Chairman and Secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education have been transferred following the huge controversy over the On-screen Marking System or OSM.
A panel has been formed To probe the irregularities.
The CBSE officials have acknowledged that around 20 cases of answer-sheet mismatches had been identified during the evaluation process.
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