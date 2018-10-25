4 Men Arrested Outside Exiled CBI Director's Delhi Home: LIVE Updates

Four men were arrested outside exiled CBI boss Alok Verma's home in Delhi this morning. The men were allegedly suspiciously lurking outside the building.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 25, 2018 10:20 IST
New Delhi: 

Four men were arrested outside exiled CBI boss Alok Verma's home in Delhi this morning. The men were allegedly suspiciously lurking outside the building. The men were caught by Mr Verma's security personnel and taken inside. Police have been called in and men are being questioned, say sources.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the men belong to the Intelligence Bureau and were watching Mr Verma, who was abruptly sent on forced leave on Wednesday and replaced by an interim chief. This occurred days after he had launched an investigation against his deputy Rakesh Asthana, accusing him of corruption.

Mr Asthana, who has been charged in a case filed by the CBI, has also been sent on leave.

Here are the LIVE updates on this story:

 


Oct 25, 2018
10:20 (IST)
"What is going on? Is he (Alok Verma) a threat to the nation" asks Ashutosh on the four men arrested outside Alok Verma's home

In another tweet, Ashutosh questioned why the four men, allegedly from the Intelligence Bureau were "snooping around" CBI director Alok Verma's home.
Oct 25, 2018
10:18 (IST)
CBIvsCBI: "Who's ordered this snooping? Who authorised this snooping?" says Ashutosh
"This amounts to more serious crisis !! The man who ordered this snooping Modi Govt should sack the man and if buck stops at the top that man should go !" Ashutosh tweeted.
Oct 25, 2018
10:11 (IST)
CBIvsCBI: Congress to stage protests outside CBI headquarters in New Delhi, across India tomorrow

The Congress will hold protests on Friday outside all CBI offices across the country, demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma who was sent on leave, sources said.
Oct 25, 2018
10:01 (IST)
Read Here: A Refresher on the CBI Controversy: Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana Sent On Leave To Maintain Agency's Integrity, Says Government: 10 Points
The CBI's warring top two, Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, were sent on leave and several officers were transferred in a stunning overnight 'coup' by the government that saw an interim chief taking charge of the country's top investigating agency at 1.45 am last night. M Nageswar Rao's first act after his late-night promotion was to sign orders shifting several members of a team investigating corruption charges against Rakesh Asthana. CBI director Alok Verma's petition against the government's move will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Oct 25, 2018
09:59 (IST)
Read Here: When Investigations Weren't Suiting Government: Alok Verma's Petition
Alok Verma, the CBI chief who has been exiled into leave, has told the Supreme Court that the autonomy of the country's premier investigating agency is being compromised and by malintent that includes when "certain investigations into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the government".
Oct 25, 2018
09:49 (IST)
Four men who were seen outside residence of Alok Verma, taken away by Delhi police

News agency ANI tweeted this photo:

Oct 25, 2018
09:47 (IST)
Read Here: UPDATE: 4 Men Arrested For 'Snooping' Outside CBI Chief Alok Verma's Home
Four men were arrested outside exiled CBI chief Alok Verma's home in Delhi this morning, allegedly for suspiciously lurking around the building. The men were caught by his security personnel and taken inside.
Oct 25, 2018
09:32 (IST)
UPDATE: 4 men have been arrested outside Alok Verma's home

4 men are now said to have been arrested from outside exiled CBI director Alok Verma's home.
Oct 25, 2018
09:21 (IST)
2 men, allegedly belonging to the Intelligence Bureau, were caught outside Alok Verma's Delhi home

Exiled CBI boss Alok Verma's security personnel have arrested two men who were allegedly keeping a watch on him.


Oct 25, 2018
09:18 (IST)
Read Here: 2 Men Arrested For 'Snooping' Outside CBI Chief Alok Verma's Home
Two men were arrested outside exiled CBI chief Alok Verma's home in Delhi this morning, allegedly for suspiciously lurking around the building. The men were caught by his security personnel and taken inside.
