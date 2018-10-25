4 Men Arrested Outside Exiled CBI Director's Delhi Home: LIVE Updates

Four men were arrested outside exiled CBI boss Alok Verma's home in Delhi today morning

Four men were arrested outside exiled CBI boss Alok Verma's home in Delhi this morning. The men were allegedly suspiciously lurking outside the building. The men were caught by Mr Verma's security personnel and taken inside. Police have been called in and men are being questioned, say sources.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the men belong to the Intelligence Bureau and were watching Mr Verma, who was abruptly sent on forced leave on Wednesday and replaced by an interim chief. This occurred days after he had launched an investigation against his deputy Rakesh Asthana, accusing him of corruption.

Mr Asthana, who has been charged in a case filed by the CBI, has also been sent on leave.

Here are the LIVE updates on this story: