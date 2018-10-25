4 Men Arrested Outside Exiled CBI Director's Delhi Home: LIVE Updates

Four men were arrested outside exiled CBI boss Alok Verma's home in Delhi this morning. The men were allegedly suspiciously lurking outside the building. The men were caught by Mr Verma's security personnel and taken inside. Police have been called in and men are being questioned, say sources.
Unconfirmed reports suggest the men belong to the Intelligence Bureau and were watching Mr Verma, who was abruptly sent on forced leave on Wednesday and replaced by an interim chief. This occurred days after he had launched an investigation against his deputy Rakesh Asthana, accusing him of corruption.
Mr Asthana, who has been charged in a case filed by the CBI, has also been sent on leave.
What is going on? Why IB is snooping around CBI director ALOK VERMA ... is he a threat for nation that he is being hounded like this way !!!- ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) October 25, 2018
Who has ordered this snooping ? Who authorised this snooping ? This amounts to more serious crisis !! The man who ordered this snooping Modi Govt should sack the man and if buck stops at the top that man should go !- ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) October 25, 2018
The CBI's warring top two, Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, were sent on leave and several officers were transferred in a stunning overnight 'coup' by the government that saw an interim chief taking charge of the country's top investigating agency at 1.45 am last night. M Nageswar Rao's first act after his late-night promotion was to sign orders shifting several members of a team investigating corruption charges against Rakesh Asthana. CBI director Alok Verma's petition against the government's move will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Alok Verma, the CBI chief who has been exiled into leave, has told the Supreme Court that the autonomy of the country's premier investigating agency is being compromised and by malintent that includes when "certain investigations into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the government".
