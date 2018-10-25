2 Men Arrested For 'Snooping' Outside CBI Chief Alok Verma's Home

The police have been called in and the men are being questioned, say sources

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 25, 2018 09:13 IST
The men were caught by Alok Verma's security personnel and taken inside

New Delhi: 

Two men were arrested outside exiled CBI chief Alok Verma's home in Delhi this morning, allegedly for suspiciously lurking around the building and snooping. The men were caught by his security personnel and hauled inside.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the men belong to the Intelligence Bureau and were keeping a watch on Mr Verma, who was abruptly sent on forced leave yesterday and replaced by an interim chief days after he launched an investigation against his deputy Rakesh Asthana, accusing him of corruption.

Mr Asthana, who has been charged in a case filed by the CBI, has also been sent on leave.

