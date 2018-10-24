CBI's Top 2 Sent On Leave To Maintain Integrity, Says Centre: 10 Points

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana were barred from their offices this morning amid the war within CBI

New Delhi: The CBI's warring top two, Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, were sent on leave and several officers were transferred in a stunning overnight 'coup' by the government that saw an interim chief taking charge of the country's top investigating agency at 1.45 am last night. M Nageswar Rao's first act after his late-night promotion was to sign orders shifting several members of a team investigating corruption charges against Rakesh Asthana. CBI director Alok Verma's petition against the government's move will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Friday.