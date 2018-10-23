In CBI vs CBI, No. 2 Rakesh Asthana Challenges Bribery Case: 10 Points

The CBI infighting began when its chief Alok Verma objected to Rakesh Asthana's appointment last year.

New Delhi: Rakesh Asthana, the Central Bureau of Investigation's Special Director, who has been named as the main accused in a bribery case by his own agency, has challenged the First Information Report or FIR against him in the Delhi High Court. A CBI officer, a member of Mr Asthana's team which was investivating a money laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureishi, who was arrested on Monday has also appraoched the high court seeking bail. The court will hear his plea after lunch today.