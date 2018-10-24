After 2 am Order, CBI Chief, Deputy Not Allowed In Offices, Lose Drivers

A late night order sent the CBI's Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana on leave. M Nageswar Rao took charge as interim chief of the agency.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: October 24, 2018 10:32 IST
The officers of Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana at the CBI headquarters in Delhi were sealed.

New Delhi: 

It was a 2 am order that set in motion cataclysmic changes in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country's top investigating agency, which is in the middle of a one-of-a-kind battle between the chief and his deputy.

As the controlling authority for the CBI, Chief Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary submitted his recommendation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi - that CBI director Alok Verma, his deputy Rakesh Asthana and all connected officers be sent on compulsory leave.

Mr Chowdary had been asked by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday to step in and give his report on the CBI battle, which escalated after Alok Verma's team filed a police case against Rakesh Asthana, accusing him of taking bribe from a businessman on the agency's radar. The CBI director also launched an investigation against Mr Asthana, who, in letters to the government, had alleged that it was his boss who had taken bribe.

Rakesh Asthana (right) alleged that it was his boss Alok Verma (left) who is guilty of bribe-taking.

Mr Asthana was sent on leave on Tuesday, as he took the CBI to court and requested that the case against him be cancelled.

After the vigilance chief's report, an order was put out after midnight by an appointments committee led by the Prime Minister sending the CBI's top two on leave and handing charge to an interim chief, M Nageswar Rao.

This morning, both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana were reportedly stopped from entering their office and their drivers were withdrawn. Their offices at the CBI headquarters in Delhi were sealed and reportedly searched.

Nageswara Rao took charge in the early hours of Wednesday.

There would be no movement of officials or files at the CBI Director's office and Special Director Rakesh Asthana's office till 2 pm on Wednesday, news agency ANI quoted CBI sources as saying.

