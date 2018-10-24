Offices Of Warring CBI Chief And Deputy Sealed, Searched, Say Sources

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave amid the massive infigthing within the country's top investigating agency. M Nageshwara Rao, a joint director at the agency, has been appointed its interim director. Mr Rao is a 1986 batch IPS officer from the Odisha cadre and supersedes Mr Asthana.
The move caps week-long turmoil that began with chief Alok Verma filing a case against his deputy, accusing him of bribery in an investigation. Rakesh Asthana yesterday took the CBI to court, asking for the charges to be cancelled and for protection against arrest.
Meanwhile, the offices of both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana have been sealed and all officers working with the CBI director have been sent on leave. The 10th and 11th floor of the CBI office in Delhi, which has the rooms of all these officers, are being raided, say sources.
The government's order last night followed a recommendation by the country's top vigilance officer, Chief Vigilance Commissioner, that the CBI's warring top two be sent on compulsory wait, stripped of all responsibilities.
Here are the LIVE updates on the massive infighting within the CBI:
3/n- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 24, 2018
PM Modi has demonstrated the true colour of his infamous 'Modi Made Gujarat Model' by this cloak-and-dagger mugging of CBI.
Has the CBI Director been sacked for his keenness to probe the layers of corruption in Rafale Scam? Isn't the rest a shoddy cover up?
Let PM answer! pic.twitter.com/80ckyFiOJX
2/n- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 24, 2018
PM Modi seeks to achieve surreptitiously & clandestinely what he can't do directly to sack the CBI Director.
Habitual and perpetual misuse of CBI by Modi Govt & BJP to tamper fair investigation of serious criminal cases is the reason for this unfathomable mess. pic.twitter.com/iH6fgeCtKI
Modi Govt buries the 'last nail' into the independence of CBI.- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 24, 2018
Systematic dismantling & denigrating of CBI is now complete.
Once a premier investigating agency, PM ensures that CBI's integrity, credibility & reliability is 'buried & dead'. 1/n pic.twitter.com/11b451jYBV
What are the reasons for sending CBI director on leave? Under which law did the Modi govt get the authority to initiate action against the chief of an investigating agency appointed as per the Lokpal Act ? What is Modi govt trying to hide ?- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2018
#CBI - Director Alok Verma and Spl Director Rakesh Asthana sent on leave. Govt finally acts ! #pmopic.twitter.com/eIsz029FJY- Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) October 24, 2018
Breaking! As feared&suspected, the govt has removed the Director CBI from his charge, because he was pursuing corrupt Spl Director Rakesh Asthana who was foisted on CBI by PMO despite his being investigated by the CBI itself in corruption cases.Totally illegal. Will be Challenged pic.twitter.com/KyZgEUBpyF- Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 24, 2018