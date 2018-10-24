Offices Of Warring CBI Chief And Deputy Sealed, Searched, Say Sources

War with CBI: The government's order last night followed a recommendation by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner, that the CBI's warring top two be sent on compulsory wait, stripped of all responsibilities.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 24, 2018 09:22 IST
CBI Infighting: CBI chief Alok Verma (pictured here) and Rakesh Asthana's offices have been sealed (File)

New Delhi: 

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave amid the massive infigthing within the country's top investigating agency. M Nageshwara Rao, a joint director at the agency, has been appointed its interim director. Mr Rao is a 1986 batch IPS officer from the Odisha cadre and supersedes Mr Asthana.

The move caps week-long turmoil that began with chief Alok Verma filing a case against his deputy, accusing him of bribery in an investigation. Rakesh Asthana yesterday took the CBI to court, asking for the charges to be cancelled and for protection against arrest.

Meanwhile, the offices of both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana have been sealed and all officers working with the CBI director have been sent on leave. The 10th and 11th floor of the CBI office in Delhi, which has the rooms of all these officers, are being raided, say sources.

The government's order last night followed a recommendation by the country's top vigilance officer, Chief Vigilance Commissioner, that the CBI's warring top two be sent on compulsory wait, stripped of all responsibilities.

Here are the LIVE updates on the massive infighting within the CBI:

 


Oct 24, 2018
09:22 (IST)
"This incident is unparalleled in the history of the CBI," says the agency's former assistant director

Former Assistant Director of CBI, NS Kharayat has said that the central government should take the issue very seriously. "The CBI is directly under the Prime Minister. This incident is unparalleled in the history of the CBI. This is very unfortunate that one special director of the CBI is facing corruption charges. The CBI is such a reputed agency and it is the duty of CBI officials to maintain its dignity and image I am shocked that the government has not woken up yet," Mr Kharatyat told ANI.
Oct 24, 2018
09:20 (IST)
"Has the CBI Director been sacked for his keenness to probe the layers of corruption in Rafale Scam?" asks Congress

In yet another tweet, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala, said,"PM Modi has demonstrated the true colour of his infamous 'Modi Made Gujarat Model' by this cloak-and-dagger mugging of CBI. Has the CBI Director been sacked for his keenness to probe the layers of corruption in Rafale Scam? Isn't the rest a shoddy cover up?"

Oct 24, 2018
09:10 (IST)
"Habitual and perpetual misuse of CBI by Modi Govt," says Congress' Randeep Surjewala

In yet another tweet directed at the Modi government, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said PM Modi "seeks to achieve surreptitiously& clandestinely what he can't do directly to sack CBI Director".
Oct 24, 2018
09:07 (IST)
"Systematic dismantling & denigrating of CBI is now complete," says Congress

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala, in a series of tweets, has taken the Modi government to task over the CBI tussle. Tweeting the appointment letter of the interim CBI director, Mr Surjewala said the Modi government "buries the 'last nail' into the independence of CBI". He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "ensures that CBI's integrity, credibility & reliability is 'buried & dead'".
Oct 24, 2018
09:00 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal tweets on CBI tussle: "What are the reasons for sending CBI director on leave?"

Oct 24, 2018
08:43 (IST)
Appointment letter of M Nageshwara Rao as CBI interim CBI chief

Oct 24, 2018
08:43 (IST)
Amid CBI raids and new appointment of chief, lawyer activist Prashant Bhushan says "as feared & suspected"

Prashant Bhushan in a tweet termed the appointment of M Nageshwara Rao as interim director at the CBI "totally illegal".

Oct 24, 2018
08:36 (IST)
M Nageshwara Rao appointed interim CBI director

Amid the infighting at CBI headquarters, and a raid which occurred this morning, the centre has appointed M Nageshwara Rao as the agency's interim head.

Oct 24, 2018
08:32 (IST)
CBI building has been sealed

CBI building has been sealed. Neither staff nor outsiders are being allowed, according to news agency PTI.

The 10th and 11th floor of the CBI office in Delhi, which has the rooms of all these officers, are being raided, say sources.
Oct 24, 2018
08:31 (IST)
