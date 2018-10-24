Offices Of Warring CBI Chief And Deputy Sealed, Searched, Say Sources

CBI Infighting: CBI chief Alok Verma (pictured here) and Rakesh Asthana's offices have been sealed (File)

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave amid the massive infigthing within the country's top investigating agency. M Nageshwara Rao, a joint director at the agency, has been appointed its interim director. Mr Rao is a 1986 batch IPS officer from the Odisha cadre and supersedes Mr Asthana.

The move caps week-long turmoil that began with chief Alok Verma filing a case against his deputy, accusing him of bribery in an investigation. Rakesh Asthana yesterday took the CBI to court, asking for the charges to be cancelled and for protection against arrest.

Meanwhile, the offices of both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana have been sealed and all officers working with the CBI director have been sent on leave. The 10th and 11th floor of the CBI office in Delhi, which has the rooms of all these officers, are being raided, say sources.

The government's order last night followed a recommendation by the country's top vigilance officer, Chief Vigilance Commissioner, that the CBI's warring top two be sent on compulsory wait, stripped of all responsibilities.

