Top Court To Hear CBI Chief's Petition, Congress To Protest Outside CBI Offices: LIVE Updates

Exiled CBI chief Alok Verma's petition will be heard today in the Supreme Court (File Photo)

Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI chief Alok Verma's petition, which challenged the government's decision to strip him of his powers, will be heard today by the Supreme Court. Mr Verma had taken the government to court over its midnight action on Tuesday, saying the autonomy of the country's main investigating agency is being compromised. He was stripped of his powers after his feud with his deputy Rakesh Asthana came out in the open, with each trading bribery charges. Mr Asthana was sent on leave by the government as well.

Mr Verma alleged certain investigations into high functionaries "do not take the direction desirable to the government". Another plea by non-profit Common Cause, urging for a Special Investigative Team probe into corruption allegations against CBI officials will also be heard by the Supreme Court bench.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph will hear Alok Verma's petition.

