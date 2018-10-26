Rahul Gandhi Leads Mega Opposition March Against Government's CBI Move

Congress president Rahul Gandhi leads a protest outside the CBI headquarters in New Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders of other opposition parties today turned up outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi in a massive show of force against what they said was the government's attempt to interfere in the probe agency's functioning.

The government has sent the CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on forced leave after both accused each other of taking bribe from the same businessman.

Leaders from the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI(M) and other parties marched from Dyal Singh College in central Delhi's Lodhi Road to the CBI headquarters, 4.2 km away.

Walking in the front, Rahul Gandhi led hundreds of people who shouted slogans and carried placards and posters that criticised the government. A man holding a white sheet of paper with "CBI" written on it was seen inside a cage.

Mr Gandhi has said the midnight removal of CBI chief Alok Verma was a "disgraceful and unconstitutional attempt" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to block an investigation into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Hundreds of security personnel have been posted outside the CBI office on Lodhi Road as protesters streamed into the area.