CBI Chief To Challenge Forced Leave In Supreme Court Today: 10 Points

Alok Verma has cited a 1998 verdict stipulating a fixed minimum tenure of two years for the CBI chief.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation chief Alok Verma's petition, challenging the government's decision to strip him of his powers, will be heard by the Supreme Court today. In his petition, Mr Verma, who took the government to court after its midnight action of Tuesday, said the autonomy of the country's premier investigating agency is being compromised as certain investigations into high functionaries "do not take the direction desirable to the government". The bench will also hear another plea by non-profit Common Cause, which asks for a Special Investigative Team probe into corruption allegations against some CBI officials, including Mr Asthana.