Rahul Gandhi To Lead Congress Protest Outside CBI Headquarters

Rahul Gandi said the party would also protest outside all the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) offices across the country.

All India | | Updated: October 25, 2018 23:13 IST
Earlier in the day Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on PM Modi (File)

New Delhi: 

Stepping up its attack over the midnight removal of CBI Director Alok Verma, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would lead a protest outside agency's headquarters in the national capital on Friday.

He said the party would also protest outside all the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) offices across the country. 

"Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam by removing the CBI Chief," Mr Gandhi said. 

Mr Gandhi said he would lead the protest outside the CBI headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi road area at 11 a.m.

Earlier in the day Mr Gandhi sharpened his attack on PM Modi, saying Verma was "removed in panic" because he was going to begin a probe into the controversial Rafale deal that would have been "suicidal" for PM Modi. The BJP has said that the Congress chief was spreading falsehood over the issue.

