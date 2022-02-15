CBI Takes Over Death By Suicide Case Of Tamil Nadu Teen, Seen In Video

CBI takes over probe into death by suicide of Tamil Nadu teen

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into death by suicide of a Tamil Nadu teen, who alleged abuse by her hostel warden and attempt to convert her to Christianity. In an unverified video that has surfaced after her death, the girl says she may have been harassed and abused because her family refused to convert to Christianity.

Another video had emerged in which the 17-year-old schoolgirl is heard saying she "took poison" fearing her marks would fall. She took poison at her home in Thanjavur on January 9.

The hostel warden has been arrested.

The videos were filmed on a mobile phone that has now been sent for a forensic examination.

The videos were handed over to the Madras High Court, which told the police not to harass the person who recorded her on a mobile phone and instead focus on the investigation.

The police say neither the girl nor her parents had ever alleged conversion earlier, either to the police or a magistrate or in any dying declaration.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has taken up the case as an example of forced conversions and has demanded action.