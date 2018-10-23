CBI Seeks 10-Day Custody Of Officer Bought Before Court Over Bribery Case

CBI has sought Devender Kumar's custody for 10 days (Representational)

CBI on Tuesday produced before a Delhi court its officer Devender Kumar, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

The investigating agency sought his custody for 10 days and told Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann that incriminating documents and evidence found after raiding his office and residence.

It claimed that Mr Kumar was part of extortion racket being run in the garb of investigation.

Mr Kumar's counsel opposed the submission and moved a bail plea before the court. The hearing in the case is underway.

CBI has sought the court's nod to add some more sections in the present complaint against accused including Mr Kumar.

The present case is an effort to derail a separate case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, the CBI has informed the court.

The special court has reserved its order on the CBI plea till 4 PM.

Mr Kumar was arrested on Monday.