CBI Searches Over 30 Locations Linked To Food Corporation: Report

The searches are linked with procurement of low-qualityfood grains.

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at over 30 locations in Punjab, including Rajpura, Patiala, Sarhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Sonam, Moga, Firozapur, Ludhiana, Sangrur, at the premises of Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials, said sources.

"The CBI is conducting searches in over 30 locations, at the premises of FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants regarding the payment of a huge bribe," a source in the CBI said.

He added that private businessmen were getting favours in accommodating procurement of low-quality food grains to cover up the shortage.

