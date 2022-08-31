CBI Raids Underway On Trinamool Leader's Aide In Cattle Scam: Report

Trinamool's Anubrata Mondal arrested in the 2020 cattle smuggling case. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it is conducting searches at four places in Kolkata and Bolpur in West Bengal in connection with the cattle smuggling case, according to news agency ANI.

According to officials, searches are underway at the residence of a businessman in Bolpur, Birbhum district, who is a close aide of Trinamool Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

Mr Mondal, arrested in the 2020 cattle smuggling case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a CBI Special Court last week. He was a close associate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

His arrest had led to a war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had alleged that the CBI summons to Mr Mondal was "political vendetta."

BJP leaders have repeatedly accused the Trinamool regime of fostering corruption.

The CBI had on September 21, 2020 arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) commandant in connection with a case pertaining to illegal cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.

Mr Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case, the agency had claimed.