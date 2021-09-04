CBI Files Two Charge Sheets Related To Bengal Post-Poll Violence Cases

The CBI is currently probing 34 cases related to post-poll violence in Bengal (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two charge sheets in the West Bengal post-poll violence cases, officials said on Friday, noting that one charge sheet was filed within nine days of taking over the investigation, while the other was filed in just six days.

In a charge sheet filed Friday, the CBI has named four people, Tuntun Chaudary, Chandan Singh, Lalan Singh, and Animesh Paul, for allegedly throwing a bomb at a house in the state's North 24 Parganas district killing a man on June 6, the officials said.

The agency registered the case on August 25.

The second charge sheet, filed by the agency on Thursday, was in connection with a body found in a paddy field in Nalhati in Birbhum district. After identification, it was found that the victim was a resident of a nearby village.

The agency registered a case on August 28, officials said, adding, the CBI has charged two men - Mainuddin SK and Mohammed Imran - in the case.

The agency has recently registered two cases of murders - one in South 24 Parganas and another in North 24 Parganas - in which the victims were allegedly attacked with sharp objects leading to their deaths, the officials said.

These take the tally of cases related to post-poll violence in the state being probed by the agency to 34, they said.