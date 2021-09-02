CBI Chargesheet Names 2 For BJP Worker's Murder In Bengal Poll Violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a total of 34 FIRs, so far. (File)

The CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a case of post-poll violence in Birbhum district of West Bengal -- its first since being handed over the probe into "heinous crimes" by the Calcutta High Court -- agency sources said.

According to the sources, the chargesheet, submitted before the Rampurhat court, contains names of the two accused allegedly involved in the murder of a BJP worker, following the declaration of assembly election results on May 2.

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court had ordered that probe into cases of alleged murder and rape be carried out by CBI. The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order that directed a court-monitored CBI investigation into the cases.

So far, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a total of 34 FIRs against those allegedly involved in murder or other heinous atrocities on BJP workers.

Meanwhile, the sources said that a team of CBI officials visited Presidency Correctional Home, during the day, to interrogate the accused held for the murder of another saffron party worker in the city's Kankurgachi area, shortly after the poll results were announced.