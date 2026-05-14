CBI Chief Praveen Sood's Tenure Extended For One More Year

The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of CBI chief Praveen Sood by one more year.

This is his second extension in office.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), based on the recommendations of the selection committee, approved Sood's extension for a period of one year beyond May 24, 2026, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Sood took over as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 25, 2023, for a two-year term. He was given a one-year extension last year.

The decision to extend his tenure was taken following a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, officials said.

After the meeting, Gandhi had given a strong dissent note on the process of selection of the CBI director and said he does not want to be a part of a "biased exercise".

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