CBI Charges 3 Former Chhattisgarh Top Officials For Allegedly Influencing Probe

The CBI has registered an FIR against three former top officials of Chhattisgarh -- principal secretary, joint secretary and advocate general --- for allegedly attempting to influence ongoing proceedings in Nargik Apurti Nigam (NAN) and Enforcement Directorate cases against them, officials said Saturday.

The case earlier probed by the State State Economic Offences Investigation Bureau was re-registered by the CBI against the then Joint Secretary Anil Tuteja and then Principal Secretary Alok Shukla, both retired IAS officers, and then Advocate General Satish Chandra Verma, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"Searches were conducted by CBI on the premises of accused two public servants at two places in Raipur which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents," he said.

The CBI has alleged that the accused public servants abused their official position to influence ongoing proceedings in the Nargik Apurti Nigam (NAN) case registered in 2015 against them at EOW/ACB, Raipur and Enforcement Directorate case registered on the basis of it.

"According to digital evidence seized by the Income Tax Department, the accused public servants made several attempts to frustrate the proceedings in NAN cases," the statement said.

It is alleged that Tuteja and Shukla extended inappropriate benefits to Verma to motivate him to "perform public duty in an improper manner and secure anticipatory bail" for them in the cases probed by ED and EOW/ACB, Chhattisgarh.

"In order to seek anticipatory bail, it was alleged, the accused public servants got changed the documents related to the procedural and departmental work of the senior officers posted in the State Economic Offences Investigation Bureau and the reply to be filed in the High Court in the NAN case," the statement said.

