CBI Arrests Suspect In 36-Year Old Kidnapping Of Rubaiyya Sayeed

The CBI has arrested a person in connection with the kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed, daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, by JKLF terrorists on December 8, 1989, officials said Monday.

The suspect, a resident of Ishber Nishat, was arrested by the agency for his alleged involvement in the crime 36 years ago, they said.

Sayeed, who was freed five days after her abduction when the then BJP-backed V P Singh government at the Centre released five terrorists in exchange, now lives in Tamil Nadu. She is a prosecution witness for the CBI, which took over the case in the early 1990s.

Yasin Malik, who is a prime accused in the kidnapping case, is lodged in Tihar jail after being sentenced by a special NIA court in May 2023 in a terror-funding case.

