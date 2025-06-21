CBI Arrests Man From UP For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Children

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a man in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district in connection with a case involving the sexual assault of children and the possession and dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

"A case was registered suo-moto on June 17 against the accused, from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on serious allegations, including the creation, collection, storage and uploading of CSAM depicting minors in explicit sexual acts," said a statement issued by the CBI.

"The accused was also in possession of pornographic content involving children in violation of law," the statement added.

The CBI said that searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused on June 19, resulting in the seizure of incriminating electronic devices.

Subsequent forensic analysis uncovered a substantial volume of CSAM in the form of images and videos. These materials were corroborated with data from INTERPOL's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database as well as Cyber Tipline Reports (CTRs) generated by Google and shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The CBI said the investigation and analysis of electronic devices revealed the electronic content depicting minor children being raped, sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, threatened and their obscene photographs were taken by the accused in Mathura.

"In a swift and coordinated effort, the CBI was able to identify, locate and rescue the minor victim children. Accordingly, the accused was arrested on June 21 and is currently in custody," the CBI said.

This case was uncovered as neither the victims nor their families had reported the incidents to any law enforcement agency prior to the CBI's intervention, said the statement, adding further investigation is on.

