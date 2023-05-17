CBI Arrests Journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, Ex-Navy Officer In DRDO Spying Case

"The CBI had registered a case on December 9 last year against Raghuvanshi."

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and a former Navy commander in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act for the illegal collection of sensitive information, officials stated today.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday had booked Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said.

The CBI also alleged Raghuvanshi collected "sensitive" and "minute" details of DRDO and army projects.

"The CBI had registered a case on December 9 last year against Raghuvanshi on the allegations that he was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country's classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries," the agency said in a statement.

